Man arrested after 7-hour barricade situation at apartment complex

Steven Obajolu
Steven Obajolu(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A 7-hour barricade situation has ended with an arrest in Stafford County.

On Feb. 13 at 11:00 p.m., deputies responded to Garrison Woods Apartments for a disturbance.

Investigators learned that the homeowner and suspect had been arguing inside the apartment, and the suspect assaulted the victim, her juvenile child, and a dog inside the residence.

The victim was able to leave the apartment with her children and called the authorities.

As deputies arrived, the suspect then barricaded himself in the home.

Deputies were able to identify the suspect as Steven Obajolu, 30, of Burke. They discovered that Obajolu was wanted by Virginia State Polie for a Sex Offender Registry violation, and by Alexandria City for a probation violation.

The Crisis Negotiation Team was able to make contact with Obajolu, but he refused to come out and threatened that he had a firearm.

The SWAT Team used the BearCat armored vehicle to force the front door open and moved the robot into the home, and outside windows were broken in order to deploy drones into the apartment.

Deputies say the suspect broke off negotiations several times, insisting that he would not go back to jail, and he threw the robot and a drone from the apartment window, damaging the equipment.

Just before 6:00 a.m., on Feb. 14, OC gas was deployed into the apartment, and a second-round was thrown in at 6:19 causing the suspect to leave the apartment and surrender.

Deputies served Obajolu the outstanding warrants, and he was also charged with the following:

  • Unlawful entry
  • two counts of assault and battery
  • Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
  • Animal cruelty

Additional charges are pending based on the damaged equipment.

Deputies say Obajolu was held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

