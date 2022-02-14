I-95 North in Fredericksburg reopens following multiple crashes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - I-95 North in Fredericksburg has reopened following multiple crashes in the area.

HEADS UP! IF YOU'RE HEADED TO DC or NOVA: Crash I-95 North shuts down all travel lanes at mile marker 129 in Spotsylvania. Use 301/1 instead. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/uHyDTalMvy — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) February 14, 2022

The crash shut down all travel lanes at mile marker 129 in Spotsylvania - causing a 7-mile backup.

VDOT closed the area to remove snow and apply abrasives to the travel lanes in this area.

VDOT says residual delays are to be expected.

