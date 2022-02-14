I-95 North in Fredericksburg reopens following multiple crashes
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - I-95 North in Fredericksburg has reopened following multiple crashes in the area.
The crash shut down all travel lanes at mile marker 129 in Spotsylvania - causing a 7-mile backup.
VDOT closed the area to remove snow and apply abrasives to the travel lanes in this area.
VDOT says residual delays are to be expected.
