Gov. Youngkin releases PSA encouraging Virginians to get vaccinated

The governor's office says this PSA is part of Youngkin's COVID-19 Action Plan
The governor's office says this PSA is part of Youngkin's COVID-19 Action Plan
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has released a public service announcement with the Virginia Department of Health encouraging Virginians to get vaccinated as part of his COVID-19 Action Plan.

In a press release, the governor’s office says while Gov. Youngkin does not believe in mandating the vaccine, he believes it is a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19.

“I have always been a strong advocate for everyone to get the vaccine. We know that the vaccine is the best protection against severe illness as a result of COVID-19. I have made the choice to get vaccinated and encourage everyone to join me in doing that, but ultimately it is a personal decision to do so,” Gov. Youngkin said.

“After a heartbreaking pandemic, getting vaccinated can insure that there are better days ahead for Virginia.”

To watch Gov. Youngkin’s PSA, click here.

You can also listen to the PSA, here.

