Gov. Youngkin releases PSA encouraging Virginians to get vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has released a public service announcement with the Virginia Department of Health encouraging Virginians to get vaccinated as part of his COVID-19 Action Plan.

In a press release, the governor’s office says while Gov. Youngkin does not believe in mandating the vaccine, he believes it is a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19.

“I have always been a strong advocate for everyone to get the vaccine. We know that the vaccine is the best protection against severe illness as a result of COVID-19. I have made the choice to get vaccinated and encourage everyone to join me in doing that, but ultimately it is a personal decision to do so,” Gov. Youngkin said.

“After a heartbreaking pandemic, getting vaccinated can insure that there are better days ahead for Virginia.”

To watch Gov. Youngkin’s PSA, click here.

You can also listen to the PSA, here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.