David Sedaris coming to Dominion Energy Center

Theatre curtains
Theatre curtains(Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - David Sedaris is coming to the Dominion Energy Center in April.

The best-selling author and National Public Radio contributor will be stopping by for one night following the release of his newest books, The Best of Me and A Carnival of Snackery.

“This is a unique opportunity to see the best-selling humorist in an intimate setting. As always, Sedaris will be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session and book signing. Books will be available for sale at the event, courtesy of Fountain Bookstore,” a release said.

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online, by calling (804) 814-ETIX (3849) and at the main box office along North Laurel Street.

The show will be on April 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

