Country star Sam Hunt coming to Virginia for After Hours Concert Series

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) -Sam Hunt, multi-platinum selling, award-winning country musician, will be performing at the Meadow Event Park as a part of the After Hours Concert Series Saturday, Sept. 3.

Hunt is best known for his Grammy-nominated, eight time platinum-selling hit “Body Like A Back Road.” His sophomore album SOUTHSIDE was one of the top country albums of 2020 and named one of the Best Albums of the Year by The New York Times and US Weekly.

Hunt will be joined by Ryan Hurd and Lily Rose along with joining the line up with other bands in the concert series like the Goo Goo Dolls and Fitz & the Tantrums.

The show is at The Meadow Event Park on 13191 Dawn Blvd. Gates open at 5 p.m., the show starts at 6 p.m. rain or shine.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Feb 18 at 10 a.m. A limited amount of $26 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available until Feb. 24. Tickets can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-3849.

