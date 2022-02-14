Healthcare Pros
Country artists Mickey Gilley & Johnny Lee coming to Hopewell

The two country stars will be playing two shows at the Beacon Theater in Hopewell
The two country stars will be playing two shows at the Beacon Theater in Hopewell(Old Dominion Barn Dance)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Country musicians Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee are performing two shows at the Beacon Theatre in Hopewell on March 12.

Lee’s 1980 single “Lookin’ for Love” became a crossover hit, spending three weeks at number 1 on the Billboard country singles chart, in the top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and top 10 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart.

85-year-old Gilley has been in the music business since 1957 , his chart topping debut single was 1964 “Is it Wrong (For Loving You)” and has since had 39 Top 10 hits, 17 of them making it to number one.

Gilley and Lee respectively are actors as well. The two both appeared in the 1980 film “Urban Cowboy” and have made multiple television and movie appearances.

Tony Jackson, Brad Spivey and The Mullins Sisters will be opening for the two.

The early show starts at 2 p.m. and the late show will start at 7:30 at the Beacon Theater on 401 N Main St, Hopewell, VA.

You can buy tickets to the concert here.

