Chickahominy Pipeline will ‘press pause’ on project crossing five Central Va. counties

Chickahominy Pipeline says it will “press pause” on the development of a pipeline through five Central Virginia counties to supply a planned natural gas power plant in Charles City County known as Chickahominy Power.

Beth Minear, a spokesperson for Chickahominy Pipeline, confirmed Monday that Chickahominy Pipeline had notified all five counties of the change in plans.

The company attributed the halt to a decision by the regional electric grid manager, PJM, to remove the 1,600 megawatt natural gas Chickahominy Power from its planning queue because of its failure to meet development deadlines.

In a filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, PJM said it had canceled Chickahominy Power’s interconnection service agreement — a plan for how new electric generation will be incorporated into the broader grid — because the company “failed to meet its milestones,” including one requiring that 20 percent of the site construction be completed by November 2021.

Furthermore, PJM said it had rejected the company’s request to extend those milestones “because Chickahominy has demonstrated no diligence or meaningful progress on the Chickahominy Project since entering the queue in October 2016.”

On Friday, FERC upheld PJM’s decision, finding that it had been reasonable and that “in light of the continued regulatory uncertainty facing the project, Chickahominy’s proposed project development timeline appears speculative at this juncture.”

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

