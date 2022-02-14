Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield man charged with murder in Richmond shooting death

Jamal Malmberg
Jamal Malmberg(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man is now in custody following a deadly shooting in Richmond Friday night.

Richmond Police responded to the 3300 block of Bunche Place for the reports of shots fired around 11:16 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Mitchell Cobb, 34, of Richmond outside of an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives and the Henrico Police Department arrested Jamal Malmberg, 30, of North Chesterfield. He has been charged with murder and use of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Medical examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death for Cobb.

