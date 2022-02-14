RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Experts often tell you to pull your credit report twice a year, but there’s also a little known tip that could help you spot an issue. Check your credit SCORE as well.

Your credit score is usually slightly different depending on where you check it, but it should generally be in the same range.

So, if you use the same banking app over and over to look at your score and you notice your score suddenly dropping-- you should be alarmed.

Sara Rathner a personal finance expert with NerdWallet says it could be a sign that things are not ok. “And you need to go in and fix errors on your credit report. Maybe pay a bill that you missed the deadline on or even check and see if perhaps there’s some sort of identity theft going on,” said Rathner.

If you notice a drop in your score-- you could pull your credit report to make sure there is no identity theft going on.

If you do notice an issue-- dispute it immediately with the credit bureaus and call up the credit card company involved.

And there are plenty of places you can check in on your credit score. A lot of banks and credit card companies now offer the feature for free in their apps.

