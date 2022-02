HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A cat was killed in a Hanover County house fire on Monday.

The fire happened along Mount Hope Church Road.

Three adults were displaced and a cat was killed.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.