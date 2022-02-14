Black History Month: Henrico’s Chief of Police the first person of color to hold the position

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - From a University of Richmond basketball player who went to the Sweet Sixteen in 1988 to the Chief of Police in Henrico County, Eric English is making history.

On Sept. 14, 2020, English became the first person of color to head up the Henrico County Police Division.

While it has been 17 months since English stepped into his role, it is a job he didn’t always envision for himself.

“I was an athlete growing up,” English said. “So, when you grow up as an 8-year-old, your vision is to play professional whatever sport it is. I played basketball, football and baseball growing up,”

Despite a trip to the Sweet Sixteen as a member of the 1988 University of Richmond basketball team, English put his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and sociology to work as an officer with Richmond Police.

“It’s turned out to be a very rewarding profession for me, and I still enjoy what I do,” English said.

English rose through the ranks in the River City to become Deputy Chief of Operations in 2011 and Deputy Chief of Support and Business Services in 2016. In Sept. 2018, he was named Chief of Police in Harrisonburg.

However, on Sept. 14, 2020, he made history in Henrico County by becoming the first person of color to hold that top job.

“Well, I think overall in the profession, if you look at it even historically and even in the current climate we’re in now, there’s not a lot of African American police chiefs across the country,” English said. “It may look like it, but if you look at the whole scheme of things and you look at comparisons, there’s not a lot of people of color in these positions.”

According to the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police and Foundation, there are at least 29 police chiefs among the roughly 235+ police departments statewide who are Black/African-American.

For Chief English, it’s a position he doesn’t take lightly.

It’s why since his first day on the job, he set a goal to get to know every person who works in the Henrico County Police Division.

“Quite a few more folks to go, but I’m more than halfway done,” English said. “I’ve met with probably about 500 of our members thus far.”

That includes the officers on patrol to the county’s tireless dispatchers and even its civilian staff.

“In order for me to make any changes and positive changes, I need to know what their concerns are from the members within the division,” English said.

However, beyond that, English is also focused on connecting with the community and addressing a growing issue - youth violence.

The former college basketball player hopes to use sports to build those relationships with kids.

“People do look up to athletes, and so I think us having that partnership with school programs, school athletic directors, it’s going to be something we can try and impart and build a good relationship,” he said.

He hopes it will help kids get interested in this line of work by meeting a diverse team led by English.

“And me being the face of that, or at least being out in front of that gives people an opportunity to say ‘ok, maybe I can do that job,’” English said.

Read more about Chief English here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.