Bill to end school mask mandates in Virginia heads to Gov. Youngkin

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A bill to end mask mandates in Virginia schools is headed to the governor, who has said he will add a clause to make it effective immediately.

On Monday, the House of Delegates passed Senate Bill 739 on a party-line vote. The bill ends mask mandates in all public schools.

“It’s time we end the insanity and let our kids be kids again,” said Speaker Todd Gilbert (R). “Virginia is behind the curve for states ending masking mandates and I’m proud of the legislature for getting this done quickly. Our kids can’t wait.”

Governor Youngkin has indicated he will not only sign the bill but will add an emergency clause to make it effective immediately.

The General Assembly will consider any recommendations later this week.

