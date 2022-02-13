Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Roanoke man charged with murder for Saturday night killing

Bryson W. Berger, 21 of Roanoke, was identified as a suspect in the Saturday night homicide...
Bryson W. Berger, 21 of Roanoke, was identified as a suspect in the Saturday night homicide investigation. He has been arrested and charged with second degree murder.(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke Police, officers responded around 11:15 Saturday night to a report of a person with a gunshot wound, on the 1200 block of Jefferson Street SW.

Officers found a man in that area with what appeared to be a critical injury. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The name of the victim will be released after family is notified.

This is the fourth homicide Roanoke has seen this year.

Details about what led to this shooting are limited at this time.

Throughout the course of the investigation, Bryson W. Berger, 21 of Roanoke, was identified as a suspect. Warrants for second degree murder were obtained shortly after Berger was identified. The warrants were served and Berger was taken into custody early Sunday morning. This remains an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text PD at 274637. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Codi Bigsby was last seen around 2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 31 in Hampton, Virginia.
Missing Virginia 4-year-old’s mother releases statement
Snow totals look low for Central VA with locally higher amounts north and west of RIC
First Alert Weather Day for light snow likely on Super Bowl Sunday
Fire crews were called back around 8 a.m. after reports of smoke coming from the building.
Fire crews return to Richmond elementary school to battle hot spots following 3-alarm fire
I-81 (file)
3 killed in van-tractor-trailer crash in Virginia interstate
William Fox Elementary caught fire on Friday.
William Fox Elementary students to go virtual after overnight fire rips through school

Latest News

Credit Score vs. Credit Report
Check your credit score
The cameras would only be used in active highway zones and school crossing zones.
Richmond City leaders continue discussions to green-light speed enforcements in certain areas
Gas prices in Richmond increased by 9.2 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $3.36...
Richmond gas prices increase by 9.2 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy
William Fox Elementary caught fire on Friday.
News to Know for Feb. 14: Fox Elementary Updates; Chesterfield shooting; Watch for slick spots
Super Bowl Sunday at HomeTeam Grill in The Fan.
Sports bars in Richmond celebrate Super Bowl Sunday