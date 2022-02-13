Healthcare Pros
Police: Man hospitalized after Chesterfield shooting

File Photo
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHESTERIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are currently looking into a shooting that happened Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Chinaberry Drive around 6 a.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle.

Once they arrived, officers discovered a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

