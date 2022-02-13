Petersburg fire crews battled house fire
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A house fire in Petersburg led to an explosion Saturday morning.
Around 4:40 a.m. three fire engines, one truck and one battalion responded to the 1000 block of Sussex Street where flames were shooting out from the attached garage and throughout the attic of a one-story, wood frame home.
An explosion inside the residence caused crews to pull out temporarily. They were able to reenter then get the fire under control.
No injuries were reported.
