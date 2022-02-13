Petersburg fire crews battled house fire

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A house fire in Petersburg led to an explosion Saturday morning.

Around 4:40 a.m. three fire engines, one truck and one battalion responded to the 1000 block of Sussex Street where flames were shooting out from the attached garage and throughout the attic of a one-story, wood frame home.

An explosion inside the residence caused crews to pull out temporarily. They were able to reenter then get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.