Henrico nonprofit offers free tax services to seniors from rural communities

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Varina Center for Tax and Small Business Education (Varina Center) is giving free tax preparation services for lower-income seniors in the Varina district of Henrico County.

The nonprofit is hosting IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) site for at Dorey Park Recreation Center on Feb. 20, March 6, 20, 27 and April 10. The site will offer drive-up services for those participating from Varina, Sandston and Highland Springs.

Individuals 65 years old or older with an income of $57,000 or less are eligible.

Catina Downey, a certified accountant founded the Varina Center during the pandemic to meet needs of seniors and small businesses in rural communities in and around Varina.

“I was compelled to open Varina Center for Tax & Small Business Education to help fill a gap for members of our community,” said Downey. “As a CPA, I saw firsthand the impact of changes in our tax laws since the start of the pandemic. Many seniors are eligible, but unfortunately unaware of new benefits and deductions for which they qualify. Our amazing volunteers walk them through the process and help to file thorough taxes to support their financial well-being.”

Various studies, including one from The National Council of Aging, found that minority older adults are more likely to experience a decline in financial well-being since the pandemic began, exacerbating economic disparities that have existed during most of their working years.

22% of the Varina population are seniors and have a median household income of $52,000.

The Varina Center will host training programs for volunteer tax preparers, intake specialists, document scanners, technology coordinators, marketing coordinators and translators. Seniors interested and volunteers can learn more at varinacenter.org.

