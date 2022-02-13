Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Henrico nonprofit offers free tax services to seniors from rural communities

Individuals 65 years of age and older with income of $57,000 or less are eligible to...
Individuals 65 years of age and older with income of $57,000 or less are eligible to participate in Varina Center’s second annual VITA site.(Varina Center for Tax & Small Business Education)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Varina Center for Tax and Small Business Education (Varina Center) is giving free tax preparation services for lower-income seniors in the Varina district of Henrico County.

The nonprofit is hosting IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) site for at Dorey Park Recreation Center on Feb. 20, March 6, 20, 27 and April 10. The site will offer drive-up services for those participating from Varina, Sandston and Highland Springs.

Individuals 65 years old or older with an income of $57,000 or less are eligible.

Catina Downey, a certified accountant founded the Varina Center during the pandemic to meet needs of seniors and small businesses in rural communities in and around Varina.

“I was compelled to open Varina Center for Tax & Small Business Education to help fill a gap for members of our community,” said Downey. “As a CPA, I saw firsthand the impact of changes in our tax laws since the start of the pandemic. Many seniors are eligible, but unfortunately unaware of new benefits and deductions for which they qualify. Our amazing volunteers walk them through the process and help to file thorough taxes to support their financial well-being.”

Various studies, including one from The National Council of Aging, found that minority older adults are more likely to experience a decline in financial well-being since the pandemic began, exacerbating economic disparities that have existed during most of their working years.

22% of the Varina population are seniors and have a median household income of $52,000.

The Varina Center will host training programs for volunteer tax preparers, intake specialists, document scanners, technology coordinators, marketing coordinators and translators. Seniors interested and volunteers can learn more at varinacenter.org.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

William Fox Elementary caught fire on Friday.
William Fox Elementary students to go virtual after overnight fire rips through school
Codi Bigsby was last seen around 2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 31 in Hampton, Virginia.
Missing Virginia 4-year-old’s mother releases statement
Snow totals look low for Central VA with locally higher amounts north and west of RIC
First Alert Weather Day for light snow likely on Super Bowl Sunday
I-81 (file)
3 killed in van-tractor-trailer crash in Virginia interstate
Back in October, Felicia Manns took a trip to New York City for her mother’s 91st birthday....
Richmond woman wins Super Bowl tickets

Latest News

Draftcade is located in Short Pump Town Center next to the Funny Bone Comedy Club.
Arcade bar chain levels up with Short Pump location
Crews were pulled out temporarily due to a explosion from the inside.
Petersburg fire crews battled house fire
File Photo
Police: Man hospitalized after Chesterfield shooting
snow still likely
Light snow still likely on Super Bowl Sunday