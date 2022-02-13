Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Snow likely through Sunday afternoon

First Alert Weather Day today
By Sophia Armata
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 5:12 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It will turn much colder today with a light snow accumulation expected.

Sunday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Light snow from the morning through midday. A dusting to 1 inch in Richmond, higher amounts of 1-3″ toward Louisa/Buckingham counties. Be alert for slick spots. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 30s. (Snow Chance: 90%)

Monday: Be alert for morning slick spots. Partly sunny and cold. Lows near 20, highs in the mid 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible late in the evening. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Friday: A chance for rain through the morning, then turning partly sunny for the afternoon. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

