Forecast: Snow likely through Sunday afternoon

First Alert Weather Day today
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It will turn much colder today with a light snow accumulation expected.
Sunday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Light snow from the morning through midday. A dusting to 1 inch in Richmond, higher amounts of 1-3″ toward Louisa/Buckingham counties. Be alert for slick spots. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 30s. (Snow Chance: 90%)
Monday: Be alert for morning slick spots. Partly sunny and cold. Lows near 20, highs in the mid 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the low 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 50s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible late in the evening. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
Friday: A chance for rain through the morning, then turning partly sunny for the afternoon. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.
