First Alert Weather Day for light snow likely on Super Bowl Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Super Bowl Sunday will feature light snow in Central VA.

Parts of NW Virginia see the snow first and it gradually moves closer to Central VA through the afternoon.

Our forecast is for a dusting to 1 inch of snow across most of Central Virginia, including Richmond, Henrico, and Chesterfield. Slightly higher amounts of 1-2 inches are possible farther west from from Orange and Louisa counties closer to the Blue Ridge.

Snow totals look low for Central VA with locally higher amounts north and west of RIC (WWBT)

Where snow accumulations are expected to be slightly higher, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory nothing that roads could be snow covered/slippery.

Winter Weather Advisory for Fluvanna, Buckingham, Western Louisa, & Cumberland (WWBT)

If we get a light accumulation of snow, Monday morning’s commute could be tough. Icy spots would be likely with lows near 20° Monday.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.