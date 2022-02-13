Fire crews return to Richmond elementary school to battle hot spots following 3-alarm fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department returned to William Fox Elementary Sunday morning to battle hot spots left behind from this weekend’s massive fire.

Fire crews were called back around 8 a.m. after reports of smoke coming from the building. It turned out to be a smoldering filing cabinet and some other hot spots.

Officials say hot spots are typical with such a large fire. Though an official fire watch has not been called, additional resources will go to watching the fire again.

For safety reasons, firefighters are not being sent back into the building; the fire caused extensive structural damage to the school. Instead, they are using a large ladder to battle the hot spots from above.

The fire originally broke out around 10:30 p.m. Friday. Within 40 minutes, it was declared a three-alarm fire and at least 11 fire engines were called in, to battle the flames.

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras says the school will be closed Monday and Tuesday as students transition to virtual learning on Wednesday.

