Arcade bar chain levels up with Short Pump location

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A new barcade is now plugged into Short Pump Shopping Center attached to the Funny Bone Comedy Club.

Draftcade is an amusement arcade with three locations in Kansas City, Missouri, Toledo, Ohio and now Richmond, Virginia. The barcade officially opened its doors in Richmond Feb. 2.

They offer 75 arcade classics like Mario Bros, Donkey Kong and Mortal Kombat 3. No tokens are required for this arcade, one game band is ten dollars which gives access to all games, all day just add credits and play away.

Along with their vintage arcade games they also have six skee-ball lanes, 10 pinball machines, four basketball hoops, classic consoles and Giant Jenga.

What else is on the menu? 60 rotating drafts, over half are Virginia brews, on tap as well as a full service bar and food menu. Check out the current tap list here.

Draftcade is located on 11800 W. Broad St. They’re open Mondays through Thursdays from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 11:30 a.m. – 1 a.m. and Sundays 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Anyone under 16 must me accompanied by an adult, after 8 p.m. only those 21 years old and older are allowed in.

For more information and to keep up with any events at Draftcade, visit their website.

