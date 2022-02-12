Healthcare Pros
Youngkin apologizes after mixing up Black women lawmakers

FILE - (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
FILE - (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has apologized after mistaking one Black legislator for another in a text message.

Youngkin, a Republican, issued the apology after Sen. Louise Lucas called attention to the mistake on Twitter.

She noted that she received a text message from Youngkin congratulating her for a floor speech connected to Black History Month. But it was another African American woman, Mamie Locke, who gave the speech.

On Friday, Lucas sent out a tweet with pictures of herself and Locke, saying: “Study the photos and you will get this soon!” In a statement to news outlets Youngkin apologized; he said he was doing too many things at once while listening to Locke’s floor speech.

