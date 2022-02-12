Virginia Senate passes bill to preserve, restore historic African-American cemeteries

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Senate unanimously passed a bill on Friday to help preserve historic African-American cemeteries that have become overgrown and in disrepair over the years.

It would provide state funds to care for cemeteries built before 1948.

Right now, the only African-American cemeteries getting state funds for maintenance are those that opened before the year 1900. That means those like Henrico’s Woodland Cemetery, where tennis legend Arthur Ashe and Rev. John Jasper are buried, are left out.

Woodland was built in 1917. Volunteers have been working to restore it, but it’s been a daunting task.

A companion bill in the House passed earlier this week.

