Virginia lawmakers move to end ban on police facial recognition technology

Virginia lawmakers appear poised to repeal a blanket ban on local police use of facial recognition technology, which was among the most stringent restrictions in the country when it passed last year.

The law, which only went into effect on July 1, passed with wide bi-partisan support. But now some lawmakers say they only viewed it as a temporary step.

“From my perspective that was a timeout so we could evaluate that practice and try to get it into a good format, and I believe this bill does exactly that,” said Del. Jay Leftwich, R-Chesapeake, who argued the technology can be an important crime fighting tool with appropriate safeguards.

The legislation would allow police to tap into databases when they have “reasonable suspicion” their target committed a crime or is planning to commit a crime. The legislation would also allow police to use the technology to help identify crime victims or witnesses and dead people, among other circumstances.

While the restrictions would allow the technology in pretty much any investigation, the restrictions would have the effect of barring dragnet-type searches, in which officers indiscriminately query people — a point Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, emphasized when he presented similar legislation in the Senate.

“What the bill does not do is allow broad surveillance or monitoring,” he said. “You have to have a specific case you’re working on or someone in a hospital bed you’re trying to identify.”

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM>

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.