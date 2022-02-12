Healthcare Pros
Virginia company settles claim regarding COVID-19 loan

File Photo.
By Associated Press
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - A federal prosecutor says a Virginia company has agreed to pay $31,000 in damages and civil penalties to settle allegations that it improperly secure multiple loans to help it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, says the settlement resolves allegations that Zen Solutions Inc. of Arlington applied for and received a second, duplicative loan through the Paycheck Protection Program loan in 2020.

The settlement resolved a lawsuit filed under the whistleblower provision of the False Claims Act, which permits private parties to file suit on behalf of the U.S. for false claims.

