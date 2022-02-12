Healthcare Pros
VDOT says they are prepared for snow this weekend

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation completed pretreating roads in preparation for snow late Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

Despite temperatures being in the high 60s during the day Saturday, the weather forecast says this warmer climate will not last for long. Crews finished pretreatment of all interstates and other major routes in the 14-county Richmond District. Now they’re keeping an eye out for snowflakes to fall.

“Not everyone has their eyes on the forecast, so it might surprise some people that the unseasonable weather we are seeing Saturday morning and afternoon will not last,” said Gary Jennings, Acting Richmond District Maintenance Engineer. “Please consider reminding friends and family that winter weather is on the way – and to limit travel during the storm.”

Once the snow starts crews will work in 12-hour rotating shifts to keep all state-maintained roads safe and passable.

They will plow snowfall two inches or more, and apply salt and sand to help with slick spots and give vehicles traction. Interstate routes will be addressed first, primary and major secondary routes after then neighborhoods as needed.

For more information and tips on safe driving during winter weather visit VDOT's website.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

