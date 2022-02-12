VCU nursing expands co-enrollment program to Reynolds Community College

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -VCU School of Nursing is offering the option for registered nursing students at Reynolds Community College to co-enroll at the institution while earning an associate’s degree.

VCU has first offered this co-enrollment option back in 2019 for students studying at Southside Virginia Community College and Rappahannock Community College, the program then expanded to John Tyler Community College in 2020 and now Reynolds joins the roster.

“Now more than ever, the role of nurses is vital to our society,” said Jean Giddens, dean of the VCU School of Nursing. “Offering students a chance to earn a bachelor’s faster increases their earning potential, opens up new career opportunities and makes this level of education more affordable. Addressing the need for more qualified health professionals in our health care workforce in a timely manner is crucial to the health of Virginians. Programs like our co-enrollment option will help us, and Virginia collectively, meet that need.”

Students can complete up to four courses, or one academic year, in the online RN to B.S. program at VCU while finishing their last year of their nursing degree at Reynolds.

Those in their first year of the co-enrollment program get a scholarship that will cover three semesters at VCU School of Nursing as well as guaranteed admission program for Virginia Community College System graduates.

These offerings are in addition to the VCU School of Nursing’s guaranteed admission program for Virginia Community College System graduates, including those from Reynolds, who meet certain requirements.

“VCU and Reynolds’ co-enrollment pathway accelerates the process for students to earn their bachelor’s, supporting Reynolds’ goal of meeting the crucial labor market needs of the communities we serve,” said Lori Dwyer, interim vice president of academic affairs at Reynolds. “This new partnership affords our students more choices in their academic pathway and an opportunity to further their education.”

Applications for Reynolds students open May 1 for fall 2022.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.