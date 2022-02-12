Va. Department of Wildlife Resources urges community to avoid bear dens

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The colder months are a time where Virginia black bears are spending most of the time in their dens. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources encourages people to not disturb the bears while enjoying the outdoors this season.

Black bears can den in a variety of places like brush piles, pine needles, trees (cavities in trees), rock outcroppings, ground nests, debris piles and sometimes under porches or unsecured crawl spaces. Male black bears will sometimes den, but not for long due to the lacking winter climate in Virginia. Oftentimes, female black bears will go into a winter den to birth their cubs or to make shelter for their young babies and often stay in the den unless they feel pressured to leave.

The department has the following tips to avoid a den and what to do when coming across a den:

Avoid hiking in dense brushy thickets or young cutover timber stands. If you must work in these areas be mindful of brush piles, gullies with debris piles, or storm damage areas with thickets of limbs/root balls.

If your a pet accompanies you, always keep your dog on a leash.

When burning a brush or debris pile on, look around the entire pile for signs of digging or entry routes into the pile.

If you notice large excavated holes or fresh trails into debris or brush piles, listen closely for the sound of cubs from a distance of at least 30ft away. They often emit a high pitched cry or “squall.”

To prevent a bear from denning under an occupied dwelling, be sure that crawl spaces, mobile home underpinnings and porches are closed and secured before December 1st each year.

If you find a den on your property or while recreating do not disturb it or approach the area. Leave the area and if on public property alert an employee of the location.

When accidentally getting a female bear out from a den, don’t approach it. Instead, mark the location and leave the area immediately. Contact the Wildlife Helpline (1-855-571-9003) to report the den location.

Most of the time when left alone, the female will return to the den; although they may not go back in until its dark. Anymore disturbance may cause the bear to leave again and not come back.

For more information on how to be Bear Aware, visit dwr.virginia.gov/wildlife/bear/.

