Richmond woman wins Super Bowl tickets

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Congratulations are in order for a Richmond woman who won tickets to this weekend’s Super Bowl!

Back in October, Felicia Manns took a trip to New York City for her mother’s 91st birthday. While there, she entered the ‘Today’s Show’ Halloween costume contest and won.

“You can see in my face, I had no idea. It’s a lifetime opportunity that I know that I probably would’ve of never done in my lifetime,” said Manns.

Manns says she is still on Cloud 9.

“I realize what a blessing this is and how fortunate I am to have won that,” said Manns.

This dream come true all started back in October when Manns decided to take her mother to New York ahead of her 91st birthday.

The original plan was to go to see The Tonight Show.

“So, this was just by chance that I heard it on TV a couple of nights before we left. I told the rest of my siblings, ‘hey, let’s dress up and go just for the experience,’ and I just threw my costume in a bag, and it worked out for me,” said Mann.

Manns dressed up as a bunny and ended up winning two Super Bowl tickets from the team on the Today Show. Her mother also got a birthday gift she always wanted by meeting her lifelong crush, a member of The Roots.

“She has a crush on James Poyser the keyboardist,” said Manns. “We didn’t have tickets; we tried. We asked the security (if we) could at least meet him. He came down, met with her, took pictures and got his autograph. It was wonderful. Then they got us in The Tonight Show anyways.”

Manns says this was the luckiest day of her life.

“This is probably the most wonderful thing that ever happened to me,” said Manns.

She says the trip with her mother is one of those memories she’ll cherish forever.

“It was the most perfect day ever, and I just hope someone else can have the same experience one these days,” said Manns.

