Forecast: Warm with sunshine today, snow likely Sunday

First Alert Weather Day Sunday for light accumulation of snow
By Sophia Armata
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm temperatures stick around for today, then a front brings rain to light snow late tonight into Sunday.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and mild. Cold front arrives late in the day with a big temperature drop and an increase in cloud cover. A few rain showers late in the evening. Showers become likely overnight transitioning to light snow Sunday morning. Lows in the upper 40, highs in the mid 60s. (Late Precipitation Chance: 30%)

Sunday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Light snow from the morning through midday. A dusting to 1 inch in Richmond, higher amounts of 1-3″ toward Louisa/Buckingham counties. Be alert for slick spots. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 30s. (Snow Chance: 90%)

Monday: Be alert for morning slick spots. Partly sunny and cold. Lows near 20, highs in the mid 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible late in the evening. Lows near 40, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance for rain through the morning. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

