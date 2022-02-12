Healthcare Pros
Fight over Wheeler nomination broadens in Virginia

A simmering fight over Virginia Democrats’ rejection of one of GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s...
A simmering fight over Virginia Democrats’ rejection of one of GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Cabinet picks escalated Friday.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By SARAH RANKIN and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A simmering fight over Virginia Democrats’ rejection of one of GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Cabinet picks escalated Friday.

That’s because Republicans initially appeared ready to leave in limbo hundreds of gubernatorial appointees made by the previous Democratic administration.

Democratic legislative leaders said they learned that the House was not planning to act on more than 1,000 appointments to state boards made by Gov. Ralph Northam that would have expired Friday.

Democrats began warning that the situation would hinder the government’s work, but Majority Leader Terry Kilgore said late Friday afternoon that a deal had been reached, and most of the appointments would be confirmed.

