Crews battle large blaze at William Fox Elementary School in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond firefighters battled a large blaze at William Fox Elementary School on Friday night.

Crews were called shortly before 11 p.m.

I’m heartbroken to share that Fox ES is on fire. I’m on site with Principal Jacobs. RFD is doing their very best to contain it. I’ll share more information once I have it. Please keep the Fox community in your prayers tonight. pic.twitter.com/h4i2RJ14hT — Jason Kamras (@JasonKamras) February 12, 2022

Superintendent Jason Kamras is on site.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building.

