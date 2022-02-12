Healthcare Pros
Crews battle large blaze at William Fox Elementary School in Richmond

William Fox Elementary caught fire on Friday.
William Fox Elementary caught fire on Friday.(Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond firefighters battled a large blaze at William Fox Elementary School on Friday night.

Crews were called shortly before 11 p.m.

Superintendent Jason Kamras is on site.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building.

NBC12 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates.

