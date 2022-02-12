Crash on I-64 in Goochland caused backups

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A car crash on interstate 64 east in Goochland caused backups on Saturday morning.

All eastbound lanes were closed for an hour near Old Fredericksburg Road, mile marker 152.

Virginia Department of Transportation urged drivers to use alternate routes and expect delays.

Around 12:30 p.m. all lanes were opened and the scene was cleared.

