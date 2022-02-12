Healthcare Pros
Crash on I-64 in Goochland caused backups

(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A car crash on interstate 64 east in Goochland caused backups on Saturday morning.

All eastbound lanes were closed for an hour near Old Fredericksburg Road, mile marker 152.

Virginia Department of Transportation urged drivers to use alternate routes and expect delays.

Around 12:30 p.m. all lanes were opened and the scene was cleared.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

