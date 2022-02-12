Commonwealth, defense rest in alleged MS-13 gang member trial

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Josue Coreas-Ventura entered the fourth day of his Bedford County trial Friday.

One witness was the medical examiner who viewed 17-year-old Raymond Wood’s body after his death. In her testimony, she says Wood was alive for at least some of the stabbing he suffered despite possibly being unconscious.

She says the stabbing was responsible for his death.

Thursday, Cristian Sanchez-Gomez, another defendant in Wood’s murder, said Coreas-Ventura participated in that stabbing. However, defense counsel questioned alleged inconsistencies in his prior stories with police and court testimony.

Friday, after the medical examiner’s testimony was over, Coreas-Ventura’s counsel challenged the technicality of the charges against him and motioned to strike them.

He’s charged with murder and abduction for pecuniary benefit - meaning financial gain.

They argued the commonwealth was not addressing the financial gain portions of those charges, only the abduction and murder aspects.

Earlier in the trial, another alleged MS-13 gang member said drugs were sent to Coreas-Ventura prior to Wood’s death. He said making money is an important part of being in the gang and that Coreas-Ventura was trying to take control of the area.

Defense counsel argued the crime may have spurred from a personal dispute between Victor Rodas - another alleged MS-13 gang member - and Wood over marijuana sales, not necessarily the gang’s intent to take control of the area for financial gain.

Rodas was previously sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in Wood’s death.

Ultimately, Judge James Updike, Jr. overruled the defense’s motion, saying that financial gain could be a motive in this case.

Both the commonwealth and defense rested their cases Friday.

The trial will resume Monday. Both sides will have an opportunity to give their closing statements before the jury begins deliberations.

