Chesterfield County to host discussion on opioid crisis impact on African Americans

The discussion will take place Feb. 23 from 7-8 p.m.
The discussion will take place Feb. 23 from 7-8 p.m.(Chesterfield County Public Library)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Library is hosting a discussion on how African Americans have been impacted by the opioid crisis

According to the Virginia Department of Health, an average of four people died of an opioid overdose daily in 2020.

Lauren Herschler and Valerie Fowlkes from Chesterfield County Mental Health Support Services will share how the county is helping to bring awareness to how affected the local Black community is by the crisis.

This program is a part of a series of commemorating Black History Month in partnership with Chesterfield County and Virginia State University.

This virtual program will be held on Feb. 23 from 7-8 p.m.

For more information and to register, visit library.chesterfield.gov.

