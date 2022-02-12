Healthcare Pros
After I-95 shutdown, Senate committee approves restrictions on truckers during wintry weather

File Photo
File Photo(Source: Virginia Department of Transportation via AP)
By Jackie Lellanos Hernandez
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Senate Transportation Committee advanced a bill Thursday requiring truckers driving in wintry weather to stay in the right lane of any highway and making it illegal to use cruise control or compression release engine brakes.

Senate Bill 706 — which requires that truckers, “if reasonably possible and conditions safely permit, drive the vehicle in the right-most lane of any highway” during snow, sleet and freezing rain — cleared the committee on a 10-5 vote. That came after an amendment that prevents police from stopping drivers to enforce other portions of the bill prohibiting the use of cruise control or the compression release engine brakes (also called “Jake brakes”) during winter weather.

The chair of the committee, Sen. David Marsden, D-Fairfax, introduced the bill following the I-95 shutdown caused in part by tractor-trailer wrecks during a snowstorm at the beginning of the year.

“We’re just trying to tighten up to the degree that we can,” Marsden said. “We still have to wait for the autopsy on what happened that day and who’s involved.”

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM>

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

