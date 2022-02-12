Healthcare Pros
3 killed in van-tractor-trailer crash in Virginia interstate

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police say three people were killed when the van they were riding in collided with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 and overturned.

A news release says the crash occurred in Wythe County at around 2:45 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, traffic in the southbound lanes had slowed down when the passenger van collided with the tractor-trailer at the 65-mile marker.

The van overturned and came to rest in the median. There were seven people in the van at the time of the crash. The four survivors were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

