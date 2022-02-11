Healthcare Pros
VSU accounting students give community free tax assistance

Income tax form
Income tax form(KKTV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University accounting students are offering free assistance to residents in the Tri-Cities area when it comes to filing taxes.

The students have partnered with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service to help local residents.

As part of a federal income tax course assignment, the students will give Tri-Cities residents tax preparation and filing assistance.

The service is for 2021 individual or joint filers with an annual income of less than $58,000.

VSU students have provided the service for the last 35 years.

“Our College of Business is a source of pride for Virginia State University,” said Dr. Donald E. Palm, Provost and Senior Vice President. “This initiative is an example of the experiential learning at VSU and it is also representative of our student’s civic engagement and their impactful community service.”

There will be no in-person tax preparation due to COVID protocols. Tax information and valid identification must be dropped off at 216 Singleton Hall on the VSU campus. A Volunteer Income Tax Assistance worker will then call to review the return. Once the return is picked up and approved, it will be filed electronically.

The site is staffed Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30-7:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 12-4 p.m. from Feb. 17 through April 7. The service is not available when the university is closed.

