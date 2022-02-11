Virginia War Memorial’s annual Artifacts Roadshow, Military Book Sale returns Saturday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia War Memorial’s most popular event is making a return this Saturday.
The annual Artifacts Roadshow and Military Book Sale will be on Feb. 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Members of the public are invited to bring any military-related item from any era to the Memorial for free expert review and preservation tips.
As for the book sale - there will be hundreds of slightly used books available for purchase.
Here are some reminders before you go:
- Items can range from uniforms, medals, flags, photos, memorabilia, swords, weapons, and more.
- Historic firearms and weapons can be reviewed. No live ammunition or ordinance is allowed on-premises. All weapons will be inspected and tagged for safety at door prior to review.
- No appraisals or monetary evaluations given. Limit: five items for review per person.
