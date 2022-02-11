Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia War Memorial’s annual Artifacts Roadshow, Military Book Sale returns Saturday

The annual Artifacts Roadshow and Military Book Sale will be on Feb. 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00...
The annual Artifacts Roadshow and Military Book Sale will be on Feb. 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (Source: Facebook/Virginia War Memorial)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia War Memorial’s most popular event is making a return this Saturday.

The annual Artifacts Roadshow and Military Book Sale will be on Feb. 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Members of the public are invited to bring any military-related item from any era to the Memorial for free expert review and preservation tips.

As for the book sale - there will be hundreds of slightly used books available for purchase.

Here are some reminders before you go:

  • Items can range from uniforms, medals, flags, photos, memorabilia, swords, weapons, and more.
  • Historic firearms and weapons can be reviewed. No live ammunition or ordinance is allowed on-premises. All weapons will be inspected and tagged for safety at door prior to review.
  • No appraisals or monetary evaluations given. Limit: five items for review per person.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A small earthquake was recorded in Forest on Wednesday evening.
Small earthquake recorded in Virginia
Light snow likely Sunday morning and afternoon
First Alert Weather Day for light snow likely on Super Bowl Sunday
Surveillance video shows a male suspect enter the business and stealing an undisclosed amount...
‘It hurt us:’ Police search for thief who stole over $1,000 from Henrico restaurant
The collapse happened in Rodanthe.
House collapses into ocean on Outer Banks
A letter sent to the court of appeals by the Va. Attorney General's Office pulled the support...
Va. Attorney General pulls support of innocence for ‘Waverly Two’

Latest News

A new bookstore focusing on Black, Indigenous and People of Color authors is a dream come true...
‘Representation is important’: The Book Bar owner reflects on importance of space celebrating BIPOC authors
There was a ribbon-cutting on Thursday.
Ribbon cut on new basketball courts at Broad Rock Sports Complex
Kings Dominion offers free admission to military members, veterans
Kings Dominion announces opening date, special events calendar for 2022
Dominion Energy's Riverrock festival will take place on May 20-22
Dominion Energy Riverrock will be held in-person in May