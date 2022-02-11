Healthcare Pros
Veterans can get help at the state level for burn pit exposures

Virginia DVS logo
Virginia DVS logo(Virginia Department of Veterans Services)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new bill moving through Congress would provide healthcare for veterans who have been exposed to burn pits.

At the state level, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services can help veterans get the state and federal benefits they have earned.

“We have 34 benefits offices around the Commonwealth, including one right there in Harrisonburg that can help veterans file claims with the VA and help them understand whether the conditions they’re experiencing could be related to burn pit exposures,” Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, Daniel Gade, said. “And if they are we’re happy to help file these claims and happy to help veterans get the help they need.”

Burn pits are dangerous because they’re not used for typical burning like paper and wood.

Gade said when overseas in places like Iraq and Afghanistan, the U.S. government and contractors operated burn pits because in a warzone you don’t have time for an incinerator. They used them to throw plastics, chemicals, pieces of vehicles, and sometimes even human bodies or waste.

“The VA has already recognized that veterans who have been exposed to burn pits have what’s called presumptive eligibility, which means they don’t have to prove they were in a specific burn pit area or anything like that, just that they were in a place where burn pits were used,” Gade said

Some signs and symptoms to look out for include asthma, rhinitis, sinusitis, and persistent cough.

“There is a bill in Congress right now called the Pact Act,” Gade said. “And the Pact bill would extend the number of conditions that are considered to be presumptive conditions of burn pit exposures.”

The best thing for Virginia veterans to do if they feel like they’ve been exposed to burn pits is to go to one of the offices or their website. All benefits offices are now back open for walk-ins.

