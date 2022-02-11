VDOT crews begin pre-treating roadways ahead of this weekend’s winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is gearing up for another round of winter weather Saturday night into Sunday.

As crews pre-treat the roads, drivers should be alert for slow-moving equipment and expect delays on I-95 most of Friday.

Crews will spray a brine solution on roadways in the Fredericksburg, Northern Neck, and Middle Peninsula.

