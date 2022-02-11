Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

VDOT crews begin pre-treating roadways ahead of this weekend’s winter weather

Drivers should expect delays on I-95 all day Friday
Drivers should expect delays on I-95 all day Friday(VDOT)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is gearing up for another round of winter weather Saturday night into Sunday.

As crews pre-treat the roads, drivers should be alert for slow-moving equipment and expect delays on I-95 most of Friday.

Crews will spray a brine solution on roadways in the Fredericksburg, Northern Neck, and Middle Peninsula.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A small earthquake was recorded in Forest on Wednesday evening.
Small earthquake recorded in Virginia
Surveillance video shows a male suspect enter the business and stealing an undisclosed amount...
‘It hurt us:’ Police search for thief who stole over $1,000 from Henrico restaurant
The collapse happened in Rodanthe.
House collapses into ocean on Outer Banks
Light snow likely Sunday morning and afternoon
First Alert Weather Day for snow likely on Super Bowl Sunday
A letter sent to the court of appeals by the Va. Attorney General's Office pulled the support...
Va. Attorney General pulls support of innocence for ‘Waverly Two’

Latest News

PlanRVA will be hosting a webinar on Feb. 17 at 2:00 p.m. to review the draft plan. (Source:...
PlanRVA seeks feedback about bike, pedestrian plan
Chesterfield School leaders say they’re still dedicated to fighting COVID-19, but now they will...
Chesterfield Schools update quarantine periods, contact tracing guidelines
Chesterfield Schools is updating its COVID-19 guidelines. That includes contact tracing,...
News to Know for Feb. 11: Chesterfield Schools updates quarantine guidelines; Biden visits VA; Sunny, breezy
John Michael Collins
Henrico man last seen in December found safe