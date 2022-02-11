Va. Attorney General pulls support of innocence for ‘Waverly Two’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The search for justice is thrown a curveball for two men trying to prove their innocence in the killing of a Waverly police officer nearly 25 years ago.

In November, former Attorney General Mark Herring announced his support of the so-called “Waverly Two.” However, current Attorney General Jason Miyares is pulling back.

The case deals with Terrence Richardson and Ferrone Claiborne. Richardson was scheduled for a writ of actual innocence hearing in the U.S. Court of Appeals on Feb. 8, but it was postponed at the request of Miyares’ office.

In 2001, a federal judge sentenced Ferrone Claiborne and Terrence Richardson to life in prison. (Family)

A spokeswoman for the Attorney General, Victoria LaCivita, said their office reviewed the information ahead of Richardson’s hearing.

“The Attorney General’s Office, including an internal working group of former Commonwealth’s Attorneys with over 76 years of combined prosecution experience, has carefully reviewed the petition for a writ of actual innocence and former Attorney General Herring’s position in the case,” LaCivita said. “We are now of the view that both Virginia law and the facts of this case do not support the claim for a writ of actual innocence.”

“They are trying not to allow the truth to come out,” said Jarrett Adams, the attorney for Richardson and Claiborne. “The court of appeals, the citizens of Virginia, cannot allow this to happen.”

On Friday, Feb. 4, Brandon Wrobleski, the Special Assistant to the Attorney General for Investigations, filed a letter on behalf of AG Miyares, pulling the support for Richardson’s writ of actual innocence. Richardson’s hearing was then postponed until Feb. 22.

“We no longer adhere to the claims because they fail to prove innocence, which is necessary for a successful writ of actual innocence,” LaCivita said. “It should be noted that an executive clemency request to President Barack Obama was also denied.”

The move was a blow to Adams, who has spent the last five years working on the case for Richardson and Claiborne. In Nov. 2020, he reached out to Herring’s conviction-integrity unit to review the case; a year later, the former Attorney General filed a 78-page brief supporting the petition of innocence.

In Nov. 2021, NBC12 asked Adams if he had concerns with the new administration coming on board in January and this case.

“Everything that I’ve learned about the new attorney general, he isn’t someone to ignore injustice,” Adams said on Nov. 30, 2021. “He isn’t someone just because of a political party opponent deciding one way, is going to decide another way simply because. This man sounds like an honorable man, and anyone honorable when looking at the facts of this case can only do one thing, and that is what is right.”

However, on Thursday, Adam had changed his view.

“I had no idea that this office would come in, and in less than 30-45 days of ever having any knowledge of this case in-depth, they’re able to take a position?” he said. “That is both irresponsible, and it’s dangerous.”

Richardson and Claiborne pleaded guilty in state court to the 1998 killing of Waverly Police Officer Allen Gibson. However, a year after that plea deal (2000), the pair was indicted on federal charges.

Allen Gibson, Jr. was shot and killed in Waverly while on foot patrol in April 1998. (Officer Down Memorial Page)

“The feds tried them for a drug conspiracy that resulted in the murder of this police officer,” Adams said. “So, they basically came up with a drug charge to try them for the murder of this police officer.”

In 2001, a federal jury found them not guilty of Gibson’s murder. However, despite a lack of evidence, they were convicted on the drug charges. That should have landed a 10-year sentence, but a judge, citing another case, sentenced the pair to life in prison.

Both men insist they had nothing to do with the death of Officer Gibson. Adams said they have new evidence that was never brought forth, supporting these men’s innocence.

“Less than 24 hours after the officer was shot, there was a photo lineup conducted, and a witnessed identified another suspect,” Adams said. “The suspect that the witness identified matched the description that Officer Gibson gave in his dying declaration.”

Meanwhile, the letter from the AG’s office to the Court of Appeals claims there are a number of factors that don’t support that petition of innocence.

Gibson’s daughter also spoke with the new administration and released the following statement on Wednesday:

“I have always believed in my heart beyond a shadow of a doubt that Terrence Richardson and Ferrone Claiborne were guilty of killing my father, Waverly Police Officer Allen Gibson. When staff from the previous Attorney General administration contacted me without warning to tell me they were abandoning support for the convictions, I was shocked and hurt that this decision had been made without consulting me or anyone else from my family. At that time, I forced myself to consider the possibility that someone else might be responsible for my father’s death, but I fully support the new Attorney General’s decision to stand behind the guilty pleas these men made almost 25 years ago. Terrence Richardson and Ferrone Claiborne pled guilty to killing my father because they are guilty, and they should remain guilty in the eyes of the law.”

The Office of the Attorney General also noted Richardson had appealed his conviction in four different courts, including the Supreme Court, and all were denied.

Adams responded, saying every filing ever done was missing something important.

“They’ve never had the new evidence that we’ve been able to put together,” he said. “Not one, not some, not many… every one. None of those filings had anything to do with the new evidence of innocence that’s been uncovered.”

Meanwhile, Adams said if the AG’s Office files a supplemental response regarding the points mentioned in the original letter, he requested that it be denied.

“If indeed the Court grants the Commonwealth leave to file a supplemental response, the Court should order the appearance of Mark Herring, the previous Attorney General, or his representatives to argue the position set forth in the Commonwealth’s previously filed Answers,” Adams said.

According to the court docket, Richardson’s hearing was rescheduled to Feb. 22 at 11 a.m.

