Stafford County Public Schools drops mask requirement

The masking requirement will end on Feb. 22(WRDW)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Another school district is dropping its mask mandate. The Stafford County School Board voted 5-2 last night to end its requirement on Feb. 22.

That’s despite advice from its attorney to wait for the Virginia General Assembly to change the law to allow parents to decide whether their children should wear masks.

As for legislation to ban school mask mandates - Speaker Todd Gilbert says the Senate version has arrived in the House and it will be taken up in committee Friday.

