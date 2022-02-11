Healthcare Pros
Senator: Youngkin seems ready to find Wheeler replacement

Andrew Wheeler, acting administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, appears before the...
Andrew Wheeler, acting administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, appears before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A senior state senator says Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin seems ready to move on from a fight with Senate Democrats over the appointment of former Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler to his Cabinet.

GOP Sen. Emmett Hanger told The Associated Press he discussed the matter with Youngkin over dinner Wednesday night.

He said Youngkin indicated he doesn’t see a way forward for Wheeler after Democrats who control the Senate rejected his nomination.

Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter said the governor remains hopeful the Senate will reconsider its recent party-line vote to reject Wheeler’s nomination.

