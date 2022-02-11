Richmond entrepreneurs get a ‘start up for success’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Six aspiring entrepreneurs are getting a leg up on starting their business, thanks to one company offering free training and workshops.

United Way’s “Start Up For Success” provided the entrepreneurs with social capital, training, coaching and the opportunity to apply for start-up funding needed to launch businesses and lead economic development in their communities.

“I was emailing her every day! Every time she emailed me I emailed her back in like 5 minutes like I’m ready I’m ready let’s go,” said Dayquon White, one of the entrepreneurs selected.

White, an Army veteran, wishes to work directly with youth in setting them on the right path. His brand ‘Lowkey Grinders,’ works in several disciplines ranging from curriculum to clothing to encourage young people to stay out of crime.

“The youth they need us the most - that’s the next generation so if I can teach them the things I identify with at an early age that will help everyone because that helps the whole entire community,” said White.

The training lasted for six weeks, ending on February 16th. Participants come from a range of backgrounds and have a variety of business ideas. Audrey Trussell said many of the businesses plan to start directly in the Richmond area and will bring economic development wherever they go.

“The truth is that it’s really hard to get and keep a job and the path is not straightforward in doing that,” said Audrey Trussell, with United Way. “The path to starting a business is even more complex and challenging.”

For those who are interested in volunteering or participating in this program for the 2023 cohort you can find more information HERE.

