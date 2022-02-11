Police search for driver of vehicle that man along I-95 in Hanover jumped on

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that was jumped on by a Fredericksburg man on Interstate 95 in Hanover County on Thursday.

Troopers were called for a single-vehicle crash just before 11 a.m. on Feb. 10 near mile marker 93.

Police said the driver of the crashed vehicle, a 22-year-old Fredericksburg man, got out of his Honda Accord and walked up to the southbound shoulder, where he tried getting into a vehicle that stopped to help.

“At one point, the man walked into southbound traffic and was struck by a minivan. The minivan pulled off to the right shoulder, and the man walked back to the left shoulder,” VSP said.

Police said the Fredericksburg man started talking with the pickup driver that had also pulled off onto the shoulder.

“As they began walking away from one another, the man jumped into the idling pickup truck, pulled into southbound traffic and sped away,” VSP said.

When the stolen pickup got to mile marker 92, the man pulled off on the left shoulder, got out of the truck and walked into traffic.

“At one point, he stood in front of a small, dark-colored sedan and then jumped on the hood of the car as it tried to slowly drive away. The man slid himself off the car’s hood only after being confronted by another bystander who stopped at that scene,” VSP said. Video of the incident can be viewed below.

The small car then continued on its way on I-95.

Once a state trooper arrived, the man surrendered. He was taken to the hospital and is being held on an Emergency Custody Order for evaluation. Police said multiple charges are pending.

State police would like to speak with the driver and any passengers inside the sedan that the Fredericksburg man jumped on. Anyone else who witnessed the incident is asked to contact them as well. Police can be contacted by calling 804-609-5656 or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

No one was injured during the incident.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

