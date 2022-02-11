Healthcare Pros
PlanRVA seeks feedback about bike, pedestrian plan

PlanRVA will be hosting a webinar on Feb. 17 at 2:00 p.m. to review the draft plan. (Source:...
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - PlanRVA and the Richmond Regional Transportation Organization are looking for feedback on its draft plan to enhance bicycling and pedestrian facilities throughout the region.

BikePedRVA 2045 is an update to the 2004 Regional Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan and is in coordination with ConnectRVA2045.

The focus would be on building a cross-regional transportation network supported by local projects for shared use paths, bike lanes, sidewalks, neighborhood connectors, bikeable streets, and complete streets elements that altogether create more accessible systems for people walking, rolling, scooting, cycling, or taking transit.

PlanRVA will be hosting a webinar on Feb. 17 at 2:00 p.m. to review the draft plan. If you want to submit public comments, click here.

