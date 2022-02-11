Plan unveiled to transition from universal masking at Henrico Schools

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico school board has unveiled a plan to transition away from universal masking.

All of this is happening while the General Assembly is looking to do away with school mask mandates entirely, but the board still wanted to have a transition plan in place.

The board has already met three out of four criteria necessary to enact the plan, which includes outbreak mitigation involving a plan to return to virtual learning by individual class, grade level or school. The plan also includes having at least 70 percent of students five and older vaccinated, and making test screenings, such as “ViSSTA” and “Test to Stay,” are available at all schools and offices.

The final criteria that have yet to be reached is a significant drop in COVID-19 cases. According to the plan, when Henrico falls below 100 new cases per 100,000 people, and when the positivity rate from PCR tests falls below 10% over a 7-day period, that is when the superintendent could move the district away from universal masking.

Student masking transmission target chart (Henrico County)

Henrico Chief of Staff Dr. Beth Teigen says that the Henrico Transmission rate is still too high. According to data from the VDH, the county’s positivity rate is 21.4% as of Thursday.

Now, if this plan goes into effect, it would only apply to students.

Mask policies on schools buses will also continue to be enforced, according to federal law.

Right now, the district’s universal mask mandate in schools hasn’t gone anywhere. Teigen says that the current universal masking policy will remain until the plan is implemented, and even then, parents could still mask their children.

“Families still have the option to put their children in a mask and send them to school that way,” Teigen said.

“Communication is key. This not happening today but this is the plan,” Brookland District representative Kristi Kinsella said.

As for the legislation in the General Assembly, Henrico’s superintendent says the district will follow whatever becomes state law.

“If a law is passed before any of these four checks will be achieved, we would follow the law that was passed at the time the law became effective,” Superintendent Amy Cashwell said.

In the meantime, Henrico will be continuing vaccination clinics at 16 of its elementary schools. Only students enrolled at the school will be allowed to participate in the clinic.

The VDH will be coordinating the vaccinations, which will take place during the school day, and students are required to have written parental consent in order to take part. Teigen said families from the 16 schools will receive information directly from their respective school principals soon.

COVID Vaccination Clinics: Elementary School Sites (NBC12)

The VDH will also be coordinating Saturday vaccine clinics at Fairfield and Elko middle schools later this month for students and their families.

Henrico County is also expanding its vaccine clinics to childcare partners, like afterschool clinics, the Henrico Police Athletic League, and the YMCA to provide targeted vaccination opportunities for HCPS afterschool students and their families.

