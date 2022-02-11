Healthcare Pros
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School students make goodie bags for ICU nurses

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School students made goodie bags for ICU nurses.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School students made goodie bags for ICU nurses.(Kristen Mann, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 11, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School spent Friday afternoon working to bring some joy to ICU nurses.

Fourth and fifth-grade students made up goodie bags using dozens of items donated by families.

After school, teachers took the goodie bags over to St. Mary’s Hospital for the ICU nurses on staff to enjoy.

The bags were a way to show appreciation for all the nurses have done, especially over the last two years.

