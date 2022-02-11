News to Know for Feb. 11: Chesterfield Schools updates quarantine guidelines; Biden visits VA; Sunny, breezy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We finally made it to the end of the work week! Before you get ready for the morning commute, take a look at our top headlines!

Chesterfield Schools Updates Quarantine Guidelines

The school district is updating its COVID-19 guidelines. That includes contact tracing, isolation periods, and quarantines.

In a letter sent out to families and staff the school district says it will no longer conduct contact tracing for individual cases in school - which echoes the decisions by the state department of health.

Students who are currently in quarantine because of close contacts can return to school Monday if they have no symptoms.

Along with no contact tracing, school leaders now say that students who were exposed to COVID but have no symptoms may return to school after 24 hours.

Students and staff members who test positive must isolate for five days, but can also return on day six if they have no symptoms.

Henrico To Drop Masks?

The school district now has a plan to potentially drop its mask mandate.

Yesterday evening the school board unveiled its guidelines to transition away from universal masking.

At this point, it would only happen if it meets a list of science-backed criteria.

Henrico’s Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell says the district will follow whatever becomes state law.

“If a law is passed before any of these four checks will be achieved does that matter? We would follow the law that was passed at the time the law became effective,” Cashwell said.

Now if this plan goes into effect - it would only apply to students.

Mask policies on schools buses would continue to be enforced - according to federal guidelines.

For now, kids will still need to take that mask with them to school.

Biden In VA

The President made his way to Virginia yesterday. He discussed his efforts to lower health care costs in Culpeper - alongside Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger.

She says between 2012-2017 the average annual cost of prescription drugs increased by nearly 60 percent for Virginians.

In that time, she says the annual income only increased by eight and a half percent.

President Biden’s “Build Back Better” Act does include several provisions that would lower prescription costs.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin still refers to the bill as dead on arrival. Right now, there is no clear timeline for discussion on the bill.

Deputy AG Resigns

A Virginia Deputy Attorney General has resigned.

A social media post recently surfaced from Monique Miles that praises the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters as patriots. Other posts also falsely claim Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

A spokesperson for Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares says the office learned about Miles’ posts yesterday morning.

Miles called the revelation a “character assassination.” Part of her job in office was to oversee election issues.

Riverrock Is Back!

Some good news this Friday! Dominion Energy’s Riverrock festival will be returning in person this year.

The outdoor sports and music festival will be from May 20-22 at Brown’s Island and on the 5th Street Hillside. The event will also take place on the James River Park System.

Registration is now open for participant events with special limited-time rates available through Feb. 17 - prices will increase on Feb. 18.

Events will include trail running, mountain biking, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, ultimate air dogs, bouldering, and freestyle bikes.

Another Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood!

Virginia will have a third straight day of warm temperatures! So go outside and enjoy the warm weather before we see that chance of snow Saturday night into Sunday.

Today will be sunny and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Final Thought

“It is better to be hated for what you are than to be loved for what you are not.” – André Gide

