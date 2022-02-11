Missing woman with mental health condition found safe

CREWE, Va. (WWBT) - The Crewe Police Department has safely located a missing woman with a mental health condition.

Police say 50-year-old Tara Wood was last seen on Feb. 4 leaving her home in the 100 block of Melody Lane in a 1995 four-door Mercury Sable, gold or beige in color with unknown Virginia plates.

She was accompanied by her brother David wood and a female acquaintance.

Wood is now back at home with her family.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.