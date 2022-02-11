Missing woman with mental health condition found safe
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CREWE, Va. (WWBT) - The Crewe Police Department has safely located a missing woman with a mental health condition.
Police say 50-year-old Tara Wood was last seen on Feb. 4 leaving her home in the 100 block of Melody Lane in a 1995 four-door Mercury Sable, gold or beige in color with unknown Virginia plates.
She was accompanied by her brother David wood and a female acquaintance.
Wood is now back at home with her family.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.